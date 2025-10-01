Left Menu

Anil Joshi Makes Political Comeback by Joining Congress

Former Punjab minister Anil Joshi has joined the Congress, marking a significant political shift. Previously with BJP and SAD, he left after criticizing the handling of the farmers' protests. Joshi believes Congress can lead Punjab towards progress, a sentiment echoed by Congress leaders welcoming him aboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:02 IST
Anil Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab minister Anil Joshi officially joined the Congress on Wednesday, marking a pivotal shift in Punjab's political landscape. The event took place in the presence of key Congress figures, including the state's in-charge and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel.

Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed his enthusiasm for Joshi's induction, highlighting Joshi's influential standing in Punjab. Warring welcomed the former minister, who previously aligned with different political parties, into the Congress fold.

Joshi, whose political journey includes pivotal roles in BJP and later the Shiromani Akali Dal, emphasized his confidence in the Congress's ability to lead Punjab towards development. His shift comes after expressing disillusionment with the handling of farmer protests, signaling a fresh chapter in his political career.

