Controversy Erupts Over RSS Centennial Stamp and Coin

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly condemned the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp and coin marking the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The party views this as a severe violation and denigration of the Constitution, asserting that the RSS has historically rejected its values.

According to the CPI(M), the portrayal of the 'Bharat Mata' Hindu goddess on the official coin is highly controversial. The party emphasizes that this image, endorsed by the RSS, promotes a sectarian vision of a 'Hindutva Rashtra.' Furthermore, the stamp featuring RSS volunteers at the 1963 Republic Day Parade allegedly distorts historical facts, claiming the RSS's recognition by inviting them to participate—a narrative the CPI(M) disputes.

The party argues that the move aims to 'whitewash' the RSS's past and strengthen its sectarian ideologies, which they believe continue to marginalize minority communities. Utilizing constitutional symbols for political gains, the CPI(M) claims, compromises the integrity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)