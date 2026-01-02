Left Menu

'No Room for Bias': CPI(M)’s Stance on SNDP Leader’s Controversial Comments

M V Govindan, Secretary of CPI(M), stated that the party does not support SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan's anti-minority remarks. Govindan emphasized CPI(M)'s commitment to anti-communalism and stated that any issues regarding educational institutions in Malappuram are a government concern. He reiterated the need for a special investigation into the Sabarimala gold case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:33 IST
M V Govindan, Secretary of the CPI(M), firmly declared on Friday that the party disapproves of any anti-minority sentiments expressed by SNDP Yogam General Secretary, Vellappally Natesan.

In light of Natesan's recent remarks about a minority community, the Indian Union Muslim League, and Malappuram district, Govindan clarified that Natesan is not involved with any CPI(M) branch or committee.

He reiterated CPI(M)'s anti-communal stance, emphasizing that both majority and minority communalism are opposed by the party. Govindan also addressed the Sabarimala gold case, advocating for a special investigation supervised by the Kerala High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

