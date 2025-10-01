Left Menu

Harish Rawat Challenges Election Commission's Credibility Amid Bihar's Voter Revision

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat criticizes the Election Commission's credibility over the voter list revision in Bihar, demanding transparency on removed infiltrators. CEC Gyanesh Kumar, however, acknowledged stakeholders for the successful revision, with 65 lakh voters removed from the draft list, finalizing Bihar's electoral roll at 7.42 crore.

Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The debate over the credibility of the Election Commission of India has heated up as Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat critiques the recent voter list revision process in Bihar. Rawat's statement emphasized a demand for clarity concerning the number of alleged infiltrators removed from the electoral rolls.

Rawat expressed his concerns to ANI, saying, 'The Election Commission has lost its credibility. They must provide exact figures on how many infiltrators have been removed from the voters' list.' In stark contrast, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar expressed his gratitude towards all parties involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which concluded with the release of the final electoral roll ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections.

As the Election Commission issued the updated electoral roll, marking a significant revision after 22 years, the total number of electors now stands at 7.42 crore, down from 7.89 crore earlier this year. This adjustment followed the removal of 3.66 lakh ineligible electors and the addition of 21.53 lakh eligible voters, in line with ensuring electoral integrity and adhering to constitutional mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

