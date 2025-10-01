Unrest in Ladakh: CPI(M) Protests for Statehood and Rights

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner's office, demanding the release of Sonam Wangchuk, a noted educationist and climate activist based in Ladakh.

Wangchuk, who has campaigned for Ladakh's statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, was detained under the National Security Act after protests in Leh turned violent, resulting in casualties. The CPI(M) condemned the Central government's measures as authoritarian and detrimental to democratic freedoms.

The CPI(M) urged the government to withdraw all charges against Ladakh protesters, respect their constitutional rights, address their legitimate demands, and commence dialogue to prevent further unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)