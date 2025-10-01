Left Menu

Federal Freeze: $18 Billion Withheld from NYC Infrastructure Amidst Political Standoff

The U.S. federal government is withholding $18 billion for New York's Hudson Tunnel and Second Avenue Subway projects amidst a government shutdown. The move pressures Democrats in Congress and delays crucial infrastructure work. The projects are vital for the city's commuting and economic output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:58 IST
Federal Freeze: $18 Billion Withheld from NYC Infrastructure Amidst Political Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the federal government is withholding $18 billion allocated for the Hudson Tunnel reconstruction and the Second Avenue Subway projects, pivotal elements of New York City's infrastructure plan. This decision came as the White House budget chief disclosed the suspension shortly after a partial government shutdown took effect, marking the latest step in the ongoing political struggle to pressure Congressional Democrats.

Democratic leaders, including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, have been staunch advocates for both projects. They are vigorously opposing former President Donald Trump's strategy to extend government funding. White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought explained on platform X that the funds are being withheld to counter unconstitutional diversity, equity, and inclusion principles.

The U.S. Transportation Department has announced an administrative review postponing a $300 million reimbursement for the subway expansion. The delay is attributed to the furlough of essential staff during the shutdown. This decision casts a spotlight on the $17.2 billion Hudson River tunnel project, emphasizing its critical role in connecting New Jersey to Manhattan and supporting 10% of the national economic output.

TRENDING

1
Kamal Gavai Stands Firm: Refuses RSS Event Amid Controversy

Kamal Gavai Stands Firm: Refuses RSS Event Amid Controversy

 India
2
Tejasvi Surya Leads Parliamentary Panel for Jan Vishwas Bill

Tejasvi Surya Leads Parliamentary Panel for Jan Vishwas Bill

 India
3
Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs in ICC Women's World Cup in Indore.

Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs in ICC Women's World Cup in Indore.

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025