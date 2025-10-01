Mavericks Unite to Prevent U.S. Government Shutdown

In a surprising move, three U.S. Senate Democrats and one Republican joined forces on Tuesday to vote on a crucial funding bill, preventing a federal government shutdown. This bipartisan group included Senators Angus King, John Fetterman, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Rand Paul, who prioritized national unity over party allegiances.

Angus King, the 81-year-old independent senator from Maine who typically sides with Democrats, emphasized his decision by expressing opposition to augmenting the influence of leaders like Donald Trump and his affiliates. Meanwhile, John Fetterman, a first-term senator from Pennsylvania, reinforced his commitment to stability, declaring his vote was for the country and not party chaos.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, the first Hispanic American woman in the Senate, reasoned her support for the bill as a defense against economic hardships being amplified by political strife. Conversely, Republican Senator Rand Paul, known for opposing party spending narratives, continued his fiscal conservatism, opposing the budget imbalance.

(With inputs from agencies.)