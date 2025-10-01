Left Menu

EU Leaders Weigh Security Boost as Drone Incursions Rattle Bloc's East

European Union leaders met in Copenhagen, discussing plans to bolster Eastern defenses against Russian drones following recent airspace intrusions. While emphasizing the strengthening of defenses, some leaders stress broader strategies. Debates continue on creating a 'drone wall' and using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, amidst Russia's denials and criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

EU leaders convened in Copenhagen, focusing on strengthening the bloc's eastern defenses in response to Russian drone incursions. Recent airspace violations near Denmark and Poland underscore the urgency of these discussions.

Amid heightened security, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen urged robust countermeasures against Russian threats but also called for unity among member states. Discussions included a proposed 'drone wall' to shield European borders.

The summit also broached the contentious topic of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, revealing divisions within the EU. Meanwhile, Russia has denied involvement in the airspace breaches and criticized proposed defensive measures.

