EU Leaders Weigh Security Boost as Drone Incursions Rattle Bloc's East

EU leaders convened in Copenhagen, focusing on strengthening the bloc's eastern defenses in response to Russian drone incursions. Recent airspace violations near Denmark and Poland underscore the urgency of these discussions.

Amid heightened security, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen urged robust countermeasures against Russian threats but also called for unity among member states. Discussions included a proposed 'drone wall' to shield European borders.

The summit also broached the contentious topic of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, revealing divisions within the EU. Meanwhile, Russia has denied involvement in the airspace breaches and criticized proposed defensive measures.