Embrace New Technologies, Prioritise Preparedness: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged soldiers to embrace new technologies and prioritize readiness during his visit to Bhuj, Gujarat. Speaking at a traditional 'Barakhana', he underlined the importance of discipline, morale, and the need for continuous learning.

Highlighting the multifaceted challenges in modern warfare, Singh emphasized the critical role of mental strength, updated knowledge, and adaptability. He reassured the troops of the government's commitment to their welfare and the modernization of the armed forces.

Celebrating Vijayadashami, he praised Bhuj's historical resilience and expressed confidence in India's journey towards self-reliance in defense, affirming the nation's vision for a robust military presence on the global stage.