Embrace New Technologies, Prioritise Preparedness: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged soldiers to adopt new technologies and maintain readiness for evolving challenges. Speaking in Bhuj, he highlighted multifaceted threats like cyber-attacks and drone warfare. Emphasizing mental strength and adaptability, Singh reiterated the commitment to soldiers' welfare and India's push for self-reliance in defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged soldiers to embrace new technologies and prioritize readiness during his visit to Bhuj, Gujarat. Speaking at a traditional 'Barakhana', he underlined the importance of discipline, morale, and the need for continuous learning.

Highlighting the multifaceted challenges in modern warfare, Singh emphasized the critical role of mental strength, updated knowledge, and adaptability. He reassured the troops of the government's commitment to their welfare and the modernization of the armed forces.

Celebrating Vijayadashami, he praised Bhuj's historical resilience and expressed confidence in India's journey towards self-reliance in defense, affirming the nation's vision for a robust military presence on the global stage.

