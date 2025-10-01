Youth Protest Erupts in Morocco Over Social Services Amidst World Cup Investments

Anti-government protests have engulfed Morocco for four consecutive nights as youth demonstrators take to the streets, expressing their frustration over neglected social services amidst significant investments for the 2030 World Cup.

Unrest intensified after internet-savvy young Moroccans organized widespread demonstrations, spotlighting the dire conditions of the nation's hospitals and schools. Despite numerous arrests over the weekend, violence erupted on Tuesday, particularly in areas where economic opportunities are scarce.

The protest movement, emerging on platforms such as TikTok and Discord, has attracted prominent supporters amid ongoing arrests. The Moroccan government faces criticism for allegedly prioritizing World Cup expenditures over vital public infrastructure, a claim officials deny, citing inherited issues within the health sector.