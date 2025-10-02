Government Shutdowns: A History of Budget Standoffs

Thousands of U.S. federal employees were stopped in their tracks on Wednesday following a government shutdown, sparked by a budget impasse in Congress. This event adds to several significant shutdowns since 1980, when federal administrations began furloughing workers due to expired budgets.

The longest shutdown, stretching 35 days, occurred between December 22, 2018, and January 25, 2019, under President Donald Trump's tenure. The standoff ensued after Democrats in Congress refused to support Trump's $5.7 billion demand for a U.S.-Mexico border fence, ultimately passing a spending bill sans border wall funding.

Historical records show other key shutdowns, including a 22-day closure in 1995-1996 amidst a budget reconciliation issue between President Bill Clinton and a Republican-led Congress. Meanwhile, 1990 and 2013 saw further shutdowns due to clashes over deficit reduction and healthcare law amendments, respectively.