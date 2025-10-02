Left Menu

Government Shutdowns: A History of Budget Standoffs

The U.S. has experienced several significant government shutdowns since 1980 due to budgetary deadlocks. The longest occurred in 2018-2019 under President Trump, lasting 35 days. Other notable shutdowns included those during the terms of Presidents Clinton, Obama, and Bush, all sparked by political clashes over spending and policy issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 00:31 IST
Government Shutdowns: A History of Budget Standoffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Thousands of U.S. federal employees were stopped in their tracks on Wednesday following a government shutdown, sparked by a budget impasse in Congress. This event adds to several significant shutdowns since 1980, when federal administrations began furloughing workers due to expired budgets.

The longest shutdown, stretching 35 days, occurred between December 22, 2018, and January 25, 2019, under President Donald Trump's tenure. The standoff ensued after Democrats in Congress refused to support Trump's $5.7 billion demand for a U.S.-Mexico border fence, ultimately passing a spending bill sans border wall funding.

Historical records show other key shutdowns, including a 22-day closure in 1995-1996 amidst a budget reconciliation issue between President Bill Clinton and a Republican-led Congress. Meanwhile, 1990 and 2013 saw further shutdowns due to clashes over deficit reduction and healthcare law amendments, respectively.

TRENDING

1
Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

 India
2
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

 United States
3
US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

 Global
4
UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025