UK Tightens Asylum Settlement Rules

The UK government announced it will no longer automatically grant settlement and family reunion rights to migrants with asylum status, aiming to restrict immigration and reduce support for the populist Reform UK party. New policies will extend the permanent residency process and impose stricter requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 03:00 IST
The UK government has decided to halt the automatic granting of settlement and family reunion rights to migrants who have secured asylum status. This move is part of a comprehensive strategy to further tighten immigration policies. The primary aim is to curb illegal arrivals via small boats from France and to reduce the appeal of the populist Reform UK party.

The Labour government, led by interior minister Shabana Mahmood, intends to impose stricter conditions by extending the period for qualifying for permanent residence from five to ten years. Under the new regulations, migrants will need to demonstrate their contribution to British society, including fulfilling social security obligations and participating in community activities.

Moreover, the government has put a hold on family reunion applications since September, and this new policy strengthens the rules for all migrants. Detailed information about the new regulations is expected to be released later this year.

