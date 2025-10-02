Flotilla's Quest: Breaking Barriers to Gaza

The Israeli navy intercepted three vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza on Wednesday. The flotilla of nearly 50 boats faced off against Israel's naval blockade, aiming to challenge restrictions on the region.

Among the activists on board were Greta Thunberg and Mandla Mandela, as well as former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau. The flotilla's journey from Barcelona to Gaza garnered international attention, with several European lawmakers and activists supporting their cause despite Israeli warnings.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed on state television that the vessels would be towed to Ashdod, Israel, and the activists deported, though no violence was to be used. Meanwhile, Turkiye's Foreign Ministry condemned the interception, labeling it a violation of international law. Tensions remain as the legality of Israel's blockade is debated internationally.