Left Menu

Flotilla's Quest: Breaking Barriers to Gaza

A flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza was intercepted by the Israeli navy, sparking international reactions. Activists, including Greta Thunberg, aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, aim to break the Israeli blockade. Despite Israel's warnings and the naval blockade, the mission continues amid legal debates on humanitarian aid in conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-10-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 03:01 IST
Flotilla's Quest: Breaking Barriers to Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli navy intercepted three vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza on Wednesday. The flotilla of nearly 50 boats faced off against Israel's naval blockade, aiming to challenge restrictions on the region.

Among the activists on board were Greta Thunberg and Mandla Mandela, as well as former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau. The flotilla's journey from Barcelona to Gaza garnered international attention, with several European lawmakers and activists supporting their cause despite Israeli warnings.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed on state television that the vessels would be towed to Ashdod, Israel, and the activists deported, though no violence was to be used. Meanwhile, Turkiye's Foreign Ministry condemned the interception, labeling it a violation of international law. Tensions remain as the legality of Israel's blockade is debated internationally.

TRENDING

1
Financial Strain Deepens Amid U.S. Farm Aid Halt

Financial Strain Deepens Amid U.S. Farm Aid Halt

 Global
2
Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

 Global
4
G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025