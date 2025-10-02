Trump's Shutdown Strategy: A $26 Billion Freeze Sparks Political Firestorm

In a controversial move, the Trump administration has frozen $26 billion allocated to projects in Democratic-leaning states during the ongoing government shutdown. The freeze affects significant transit and green-energy initiatives, with New York and California being notably impacted.

Vice President JD Vance indicated the possibility of extending the federal workforce purge should the shutdown persist. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from top Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, who accuse the administration of leveraging the shutdown for political gain, labeling it as 'blackmail' against everyday Americans.

Bipartisan efforts to resolve the deadlock have so far faltered, with Senate votes failing to restore government funding. The prolonged shutdown continues to affect federal workers, with concerns about the broader economic implications growing as negotiations stall.