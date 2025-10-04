Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised in Srinagar

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (87) was hospitalised on Saturday as he was not keeping well for the past few days, party leaders said. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister developed infection in the abdomen earlier this week and was taken to a private hospital for treatment, the leaders said.

''He (Abdullah) was not keeping well for the past few days but his condition is getting better now. He is likely to be discharged later today or tomorrow,'' a party leader said.

