Farooq Abdullah Calls for Immediate Action to Halt Communal Violence

Farooq Abdullah urges the Centre to mandate state governments to prevent communal violence, referencing a recent incident in Jammu and Kashmir. Highlighting India's secular values, he also expressed hope for peaceful elections in Bangladesh and a prosperous New Year focused on peace and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:46 IST
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has urged the central government to compel states to take swift action against communal violence within their borders. His statement follows an alleged incident involving stone-pelting on a mosque and madrassa in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah reminded reporters in Srinagar of India's secular ethos and the constitutional rights of all faiths to practice their religions freely. He emphasized the constant presence of divisive elements and the need for vigilant prevention by the Centre.

Turning to international matters, Abdullah expressed optimism for peaceful elections in Bangladesh, hoping for a government that fosters strengthened ties with India. He also hopes for an improved New Year, filled with peace, easing problems, and increased tourism.

