Billionaire Babis's ANO party leads Czech election with 74% of districts reporting
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:07 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
Billionaire and former Prime Minister Andrej Babis's populist ANO party was leading the Czech Republic's parliamentary election on Saturday with 74% of voting districts reporting, statistics office data showed.
ANO had 37.0% of votes, ahead of Prime Minister Petr Fiala's centre-right Spolu group with 21.5%. Six parties were above the 5% threshold to win seats in the 200-member lower house, according to the partial results.
