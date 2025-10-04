Billionaire Babis's ANO party leads Czech election with 74% of districts reporting

Billionaire and former Prime Minister Andrej Babis's populist ANO party was leading the Czech Republic's parliamentary election on Saturday with 74% of voting districts reporting, statistics office data showed.

ANO had 37.0% of votes, ahead of Prime Minister Petr Fiala's centre-right Spolu group with 21.5%. Six parties were above the 5% threshold to win seats in the 200-member lower house, according to the partial results.

