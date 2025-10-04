Babiš's Triumph Signals Shift in Czech Politics

In a significant political development, Czech billionaire Andrej Babiš has made a striking comeback by winning the parliamentary election.

Babiš's ANO (YES) movement emerged victorious, capturing 35% of the vote, according to data from the Statistics Office with almost all votes counted.

This marks a shift in the Czech Republic's stance, as it moves away from supporting Ukraine, potentially aligning closer with pro-Russian neighbors like Hungary and Slovakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)