Babiš's Triumph Signals Shift in Czech Politics
Czech billionaire Andrej Babiš's ANO movement secured victory in a parliamentary election, capturing 35% of the vote. The result marks a potential shift in alignments, moving away from Western support for Ukraine towards closer ties with Hungary and Slovakia. This may lead to a pro-Russian stance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:45 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
In a significant political development, Czech billionaire Andrej Babiš has made a striking comeback by winning the parliamentary election.
Babiš's ANO (YES) movement emerged victorious, capturing 35% of the vote, according to data from the Statistics Office with almost all votes counted.
This marks a shift in the Czech Republic's stance, as it moves away from supporting Ukraine, potentially aligning closer with pro-Russian neighbors like Hungary and Slovakia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement