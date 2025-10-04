Left Menu

Rajasthan's Rameshwar Dudi: A Legacy Remembered

Congress leader and former Rajasthan Assembly Opposition Leader, Rameshwar Dudi, passed away at 62 after a prolonged illness. Known for his service to farmers, he was a significant political figure. His death was mourned by many leaders, marking a personal loss for former CM Ashok Gehlot.

Rameshwar Dudi
  Country:
  India

Rameshwar Dudi, a prominent Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, has passed away after enduring a lengthy illness. Dudi, aged 62, fell into a coma following a brain stroke in August 2023 and died at his home in Bikaner, a region he once represented in the Lok Sabha.

During the BJP reign from 2013 to 2018, Dudi served as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. His wife, Sushila Dudi, continues his political legacy as a Congress MLA. Many leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, attended his funeral in Bikaner, demonstrating Dudi's significant political impact.

Expressing his sorrow, Gehlot described Dudi's passing as a personal loss. Known for his dedication to the welfare of farmers, Dudi's death draws a heartfelt response from Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani and other political figures, all of whom expressed their deepest condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

