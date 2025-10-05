Political Turmoil Looms in Karnataka: BJP Predicts Statewide Shifts

BJP President of Karnataka, B Y Vijayendra, on Sunday forecasted substantial political shifts in the state following the Bihar elections. He pointed at brewing discontent within the ruling Congress regarding a potential change in chief ministership, intensified by vocal calls from party legislators.

Vijayendra suggested the existence of a power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. This, he claims, is causing widespread confusion within Congress, exacerbated by public statements from Congress leaders regarding impending changes by November.

While Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his intent to serve a full term, Vijayendra alleged misgovernance and highlighted the government's inadequacies in addressing recent flood-related devastation in North Karnataka. The BJP, maintaining its reduced strength in the Assembly, promised to act as a vigilant opposition, focusing on development issues neglected by the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)