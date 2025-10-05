Political Turmoil Looms in Karnataka: BJP Predicts Statewide Shifts
Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra predicts significant political changes in the state post-Bihar polls, citing leadership confusion within the ruling Congress. Amid ongoing speculation about a power shift between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Vijayendra claims heightened tension and chaos in state politics.
BJP President of Karnataka, B Y Vijayendra, on Sunday forecasted substantial political shifts in the state following the Bihar elections. He pointed at brewing discontent within the ruling Congress regarding a potential change in chief ministership, intensified by vocal calls from party legislators.
Vijayendra suggested the existence of a power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. This, he claims, is causing widespread confusion within Congress, exacerbated by public statements from Congress leaders regarding impending changes by November.
While Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his intent to serve a full term, Vijayendra alleged misgovernance and highlighted the government's inadequacies in addressing recent flood-related devastation in North Karnataka. The BJP, maintaining its reduced strength in the Assembly, promised to act as a vigilant opposition, focusing on development issues neglected by the ruling party.
