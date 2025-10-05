Left Menu

Political Turmoil Looms in Karnataka: BJP Predicts Statewide Shifts

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra predicts significant political changes in the state post-Bihar polls, citing leadership confusion within the ruling Congress. Amid ongoing speculation about a power shift between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Vijayendra claims heightened tension and chaos in state politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:36 IST
Political Turmoil Looms in Karnataka: BJP Predicts Statewide Shifts
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President of Karnataka, B Y Vijayendra, on Sunday forecasted substantial political shifts in the state following the Bihar elections. He pointed at brewing discontent within the ruling Congress regarding a potential change in chief ministership, intensified by vocal calls from party legislators.

Vijayendra suggested the existence of a power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. This, he claims, is causing widespread confusion within Congress, exacerbated by public statements from Congress leaders regarding impending changes by November.

While Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his intent to serve a full term, Vijayendra alleged misgovernance and highlighted the government's inadequacies in addressing recent flood-related devastation in North Karnataka. The BJP, maintaining its reduced strength in the Assembly, promised to act as a vigilant opposition, focusing on development issues neglected by the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global
2
Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

 India
3
Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

 Global
4
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025