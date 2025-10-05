Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: A New Path to Peace in Gaza?

Tensions escalate between Israel and Hamas as a new U.S. peace plan emerges. While the Israeli offensive continues in Gaza, Palestinians hope for a ceasefire. President Trump's proposal hinges on Hamas confirming key terms, which remains uncertain amidst an ongoing military and political struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:55 IST
Trump's Bold Move: A New Path to Peace in Gaza?

The conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified as Israeli forces carried out overnight attacks in the Gaza Strip, targeting several residential areas. Witnesses report destruction as Palestinians keep a watchful eye on the developing U.S. peace proposal, spearheaded by President Donald Trump, which many hope will put an end to the ongoing strife.

Trump's announcement over the weekend of a potential 'initial withdrawal line' inside Gaza has sparked a complex mix of anticipation and skepticism. Israel, showing a degree of optimism, saw the shekel reach a three-year high and stocks surge. However, hardline voices within the Israeli government remain vocal against halting attacks.

The potential negotiations in Egypt involving leaders from Hamas, Israel, the U.S., and Qatar offer a diplomatic pathway, yet unresolved issues such as Israel's demand for Hamas to disarm pose significant challenges. Amidst this backdrop, the humanitarian toll rises with significant loss of life and displacement in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

