India Faces Surge in Tiger Deaths: A Spotlight on Rising Territory Conflicts

In 2025, India reported an alarming increase in tiger deaths, with 166 fatalities, up from 126 in 2024, primarily due to territorial infighting. Madhya Pradesh, with the largest tiger population, recorded the highest number of deaths, highlighting space limitations as a major concern for these apex predators.

Updated: 01-01-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:01 IST
India's tiger population crisis intensifies, with 166 majestic animals lost in 2025, according to recent data from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). This marks a troubling increase, 40 more than in 2024. Experts point to territorial infighting as a key factor behind the fatalities.

Madhya Pradesh, the country's 'tiger state,' recorded the most deaths, 55 in total. The state's rapid increase in tiger numbers, from 308 in 2014 to 785 in 2022, has led to fierce competition for limited territory. ''The situation has reached a saturation point,'' notes Jairam Shukla, a wildlife expert.

Efforts are underway to address these challenges, with authorities closely monitoring incidents and pursuing legal action against poaching. However, with only limited natural habitats available, effective management and conservation strategies remain urgent to safeguard India's iconic big cats.

