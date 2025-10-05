Left Menu

Political Intrigue: Explosive Scandal in High-Range District

A Congress leader, Aneesh Mambalil, was arrested for allegedly orchestrating a false case by planting explosives and liquor at a fellow member's residence in a political feud. The case led to the wrongful arrest of Augustine, another Congress leader, and the tragic suicide of a panchayat member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:26 IST

A high-stakes political drama unfolded in Pulpally as police arrested Congress leader Aneesh Mambalil for allegedly planting explosives and liquor at a colleague's residence. This act aimed to implicate Augustine, also a Congress member, in a false case amidst internal party factionalism.

Mambalil, linked to the local Mullankolli panchayat, had reportedly been on the run in conjunction with party tensions. The initial arrest of Augustine on August 23 stemmed from the discovery of banned liquor and explosives sourced from Karnataka at his residence.

However, further investigation revealed his innocence. The contraband was planted by another party affiliate, Prasad P S, who confessed to acting on Mambalil's orders. This led to Augustine's release and has tragically been linked to the suicide of a panchayat member who tipped off authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

