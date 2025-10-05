BJP Mobilizes 150 Buses for PM Modi's Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration
The Thane unit of the BJP is organizing 150 buses to transport party workers and citizens to Ulwe, Panvel, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Navi Mumbai International Airport inauguration. The first phase of the airport, costing Rs 19,647 crore, opens on October 8.
- Country:
- India
The BJP's Thane unit is set to deploy 150 buses to transport party supporters and local residents for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming speech following the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The event marks the completion of the airport's first phase at Ulwe, executed at a cost of Rs 19,647 crore.
Scheduled for October 8, the inauguration ceremony intends to crowd Panvel with BJP enthusiasts and citizens, ensuring substantial attendance for Modi's address. Organizational strategies have been meticulously planned to guarantee seamless travel logistics for all attendees.
This infrastructural milestone signals a significant advancement in Maharashtra's aviation sector, promising to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth avenues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Thane
- Navi Mumbai
- Modi
- inauguration
- airport
- Ulwe
- Panvel
- transport
- phase one