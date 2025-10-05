BJP Mobilizes 150 Buses for PM Modi's Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration

The BJP's Thane unit is set to deploy 150 buses to transport party supporters and local residents for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming speech following the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The event marks the completion of the airport's first phase at Ulwe, executed at a cost of Rs 19,647 crore.

Scheduled for October 8, the inauguration ceremony intends to crowd Panvel with BJP enthusiasts and citizens, ensuring substantial attendance for Modi's address. Organizational strategies have been meticulously planned to guarantee seamless travel logistics for all attendees.

This infrastructural milestone signals a significant advancement in Maharashtra's aviation sector, promising to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth avenues.

