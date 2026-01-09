Massive Drug and Cigarette Bust at IGI Airport

In a significant drug bust, four men were apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport for attempting to smuggle marijuana and cigarettes worth more than Rs 43 crore. Customs authorities disclosed the arrests on Friday following the arrival of these passengers from Bangkok on January 6.

The individuals were intercepted when customs officials discovered 36 polythene pouches with green substances suspected to be marijuana, amounting to 43.13 kg, hidden within four trolley bags. Alongside, two other bags contained 76 sticks of gold flake cigarettes. Both items were seized during the operation.

Preliminary diagnostic testing indicated the substance was indeed marijuana. Customs officials have estimated the total worth of the confiscated contraband, including the cigarettes, at approximately Rs 43.14 crore. Following the seizure, all involved passengers were arrested, facing charges related to drug smuggling.