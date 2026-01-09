Left Menu

Massive Drug and Cigarette Bust at IGI Airport

Four men were arrested at IGI Airport with marijuana and cigarettes valued over Rs 43 crore. Customs officials intercepted the suspects coming from Bangkok. Seized items included 43.13 kg of suspected marijuana and 76 sticks of cigarettes. Diagnostic tests confirmed the substances, and arrests were made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:41 IST
Massive Drug and Cigarette Bust at IGI Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, four men were apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport for attempting to smuggle marijuana and cigarettes worth more than Rs 43 crore. Customs authorities disclosed the arrests on Friday following the arrival of these passengers from Bangkok on January 6.

The individuals were intercepted when customs officials discovered 36 polythene pouches with green substances suspected to be marijuana, amounting to 43.13 kg, hidden within four trolley bags. Alongside, two other bags contained 76 sticks of gold flake cigarettes. Both items were seized during the operation.

Preliminary diagnostic testing indicated the substance was indeed marijuana. Customs officials have estimated the total worth of the confiscated contraband, including the cigarettes, at approximately Rs 43.14 crore. Following the seizure, all involved passengers were arrested, facing charges related to drug smuggling.

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection

Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection

 Global
2
King Kazu: The Ageless Soccer Legend Continues His Journey

King Kazu: The Ageless Soccer Legend Continues His Journey

 Japan
3
Kyvex Bolsters Leadership with Strategic Appointments in AI Expansion

Kyvex Bolsters Leadership with Strategic Appointments in AI Expansion

 India
4
BJP Promises Transformation in Bhiwandi's Powerloom Sector Ahead of Municipal Polls

BJP Promises Transformation in Bhiwandi's Powerloom Sector Ahead of Municipa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026