High-Stakes Smuggling Bust at IGI Airport

In a significant operation, the customs department arrested two men at Indira Gandhi International Airport for attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country. The bust involved narcotics valued at nearly Rs 8 crore, a substantial amount.

After arriving from Hanoi, Vietnam, the suspects were stopped at Terminal-3. Upon inspection, customs officers found nine polythene pouches containing a green substance that tests indicated was marijuana, weighing a total of 7.7 kg, hidden within a pink trolley bag.

The contraband, worth Rs 7.77 crore, was swiftly confiscated, and the accused were taken into custody. This case underscores the ongoing challenges at international borders in combating drug trafficking.