Russia's Engine Deal with Pakistan Sparks Controversy in India

Russian defence experts have addressed the uproar over the reported sale of RD-93 engines to Pakistan for use in its JF-17 fighter jets, claiming that the move could actually serve India's strategic interests.

Pyotr Topychkanov of the Primakov Institute argues that the engine supply highlights China's ongoing reliance on Russian technology, and it allows India to draw on its familiarity with the operational characteristics of the JF-17, which shares engines with Indian aircraft.

Political tensions have emerged in India, as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questions the rationale behind Russia's military support to Pakistan, while the BJP criticizes the opposition for stirring controversy amid sensitive defense matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)