Russia's Engine Deal with Pakistan Sparks Controversy in India

Russian defence experts defended the sale of RD-93 engines to Pakistan for JF-17 jets, suggesting it benefits India by highlighting the dependency of China and Pakistan on Russian technology, and offering familiarity for India. Controversy arose as political parties in India debated the strategic implications of this deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian defence experts have addressed the uproar over the reported sale of RD-93 engines to Pakistan for use in its JF-17 fighter jets, claiming that the move could actually serve India's strategic interests.

Pyotr Topychkanov of the Primakov Institute argues that the engine supply highlights China's ongoing reliance on Russian technology, and it allows India to draw on its familiarity with the operational characteristics of the JF-17, which shares engines with Indian aircraft.

Political tensions have emerged in India, as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questions the rationale behind Russia's military support to Pakistan, while the BJP criticizes the opposition for stirring controversy amid sensitive defense matters.

