Hopes for Peace as Gaza Talks Progress Amid Ongoing Conflict

Despite significant strides toward peace, hostilities continue in Gaza as negotiations between Israel and Hamas progress. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the war is unresolved, urging quick implementation of President Trump's plan.

Talks in Egypt, involving key international players, focus on hostage releases and forming a comprehensive ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes intensify, resulting in further casualties.

The mixed reactions in Israel reflect a nation torn between hope and ongoing military campaigns, influencing both political dynamics and economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)