Farmers' Plight: Dubey Criticizes NDA Policies

On Sunday, Congress leader Abhay Dubey strongly criticized the NDA government in Bihar for allegedly acting against the interests of the state's farmers. He accused the government of depriving farmers of livelihood opportunities and claimed that private companies are making substantial profits from crop insurance schemes.

Dubey pointed to the Union Cabinet's recent decision to raise the minimum support price (MSP) for six Rabi crops for the 2026-27 marketing season. He argued that the Nitish Kumar government failed to assess and project production costs, as required, before the Centre finalizes MSP rates.

The Congress leader further highlighted the issue of Bihar not receiving funds under the 'PM KUSUM Yojana' since its inception in 2019, calling it a significant setback for the state's continued agricultural development.

