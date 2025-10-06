Left Menu

Nikkei Surges as Sanae Takaichi Shakes Up Japanese Markets

The Japanese Nikkei share index reached an unprecedented 46,000 marks, reacting positively to Sanae Takaichi's victory as the new leader of the ruling party. Known for her fiscal expansion plans, Takaichi's win sparked confidence in markets leading to soaring stocks and a weakening yen against the dollar and euro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 05:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 05:40 IST
Nikkei Surges as Sanae Takaichi Shakes Up Japanese Markets
Nikkei

Japan's Nikkei share index made history on Monday by surpassing the 46,000 level, fueled by the election of fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi as the leader of the ruling party and the nation's next prime minister.

In early trading, the Nikkei 225 Index soared 2.8% to 47,061.07, with the broader Topix climbing 2.1%. Meanwhile, the two-year Japanese government bond yield dropped 5 basis points to 0.89%, signaling market expectations of postponed interest rate increases by the central bank. The yen weakened over 1% against both the dollar and euro.

Takaichi, 64, advocated the most expansionist fiscal and monetary policies among the five candidates vying to replace hawkish Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the Liberal Democratic Party leadership race. Her win depicted a pivotal moment, invigorating the "Takaichi trade" — long stocks, bearish on bonds, and aligning with the late Shinzo Abe's 'Abenomics' approach.

TRENDING

1
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
2
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States
3
Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

 Sri Lanka
4
Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025