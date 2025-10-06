Nikkei Surges as Sanae Takaichi Shakes Up Japanese Markets
The Japanese Nikkei share index reached an unprecedented 46,000 marks, reacting positively to Sanae Takaichi's victory as the new leader of the ruling party. Known for her fiscal expansion plans, Takaichi's win sparked confidence in markets leading to soaring stocks and a weakening yen against the dollar and euro.
Japan's Nikkei share index made history on Monday by surpassing the 46,000 level, fueled by the election of fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi as the leader of the ruling party and the nation's next prime minister.
In early trading, the Nikkei 225 Index soared 2.8% to 47,061.07, with the broader Topix climbing 2.1%. Meanwhile, the two-year Japanese government bond yield dropped 5 basis points to 0.89%, signaling market expectations of postponed interest rate increases by the central bank. The yen weakened over 1% against both the dollar and euro.
Takaichi, 64, advocated the most expansionist fiscal and monetary policies among the five candidates vying to replace hawkish Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the Liberal Democratic Party leadership race. Her win depicted a pivotal moment, invigorating the "Takaichi trade" — long stocks, bearish on bonds, and aligning with the late Shinzo Abe's 'Abenomics' approach.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nikkei
- Japan
- stocks
- Sanae Takaichi
- fiscal policy
- Yen
- Abenomics
- LDP
- Takaichi trade
- Shinzo Abe
ALSO READ
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm
Sanae Takaichi's LDP Victory Sends Yen Tumbling
Japan's Nikkei seen hitting new highs as yen, bonds sputter on Takaichi victory
Satyendra Kumar: The Magistrate Who Became the Guardian of Democracy and Defender of Electoral Justice
Yen's Weekly Gain Dips as Japanese Economic Dynamics Shift