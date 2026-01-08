Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar gains against yen with markets eyeing US jobs report

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:44 IST
FOREX-Dollar gains against yen with markets eyeing US jobs report

The dollar edged higher against peer currencies including ‌the Japanese yen on Thursday, as investors awaited Friday's crucial nonfarm payrolls report, which could help assess the U.S. labor market and the probable path of interest rates. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week ⁠amid relatively low layoffs. U.S. job openings fell more than expected in November while hiring eased, according to a Labor Department report on Wednesday.

"The market is looking for a bit more definitive evidence as to which way the economy is going," said Marvin Loh, senior global market strategist at State Street in Boston."The consensus is that the dollar will continue to weaken from here given ​that there's still rate cuts expected from the Fed." The dollar was up 0.12% against against the Japanese yen at 156.925.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six ‍rivals, was up 0.08% at 98.802 after hitting its highest since December 10. Traders are pricing in at least two rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, although a divided central bank indicated in December there would be only one cut in 2026. The Fed is expected to keep rates steady at its meeting this month. Jerome Powell's term as Fed chair ends in May.

"I think to a certain degree, we are going to be ⁠range bound for ‌a little while until we get a ⁠little more clarity on whether or not the Fed is going to not only resume their cutting cycle but also cut more aggressively with the new leadership changes expected at the Fed a little later this year," ‍Loh added. President Donald Trump's administration could be forced to refund more than $133.5 billion in tariffs to importers if the U.S. Supreme Court this week declares his duties unlawful could resurface to hurt the dollar. Trump said on ​Wednesday the 2027 U.S. military budget should be $1.5 trillion, stoking some concerns about rising debt and a higher risk premium on U.S. assets. EURO ZONE DATA AND GREENLAND ⁠IN FOCUS On the euro front, recent inflation figures drove the currency lower and German Bund yields to a one-month low.

The euro was down 0.09% at $1.1665 on Thursday, after dropping by 0.45% in the last two sessions. "Soft European inflation ⁠reinforces dovish sentiment, while the Greenland crisis underscores Europe's relative vulnerability, potentially triggering further euro selling," said Olivier Korber, foreign exchange strategist at Societe Generale. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters Trump retained the option to address his objective to take over Greenland by military means, while alarmed allies, including France and Germany, were working on a response.

Analysts flagged that the debate ⁠about changes in European Central Bank policy shifted towards the possibility of a rate hike a year from now, while inflation is currently getting back to target with core edging ⁠lower. The dollar was up 0.06% to 0.798 against ‌the Swiss franc .

Shares in Japanese chemical manufacturers fell on Thursday while those of their Chinese rivals jumped after China said it was launching an anti-dumping probe into imports of chemicals used in chipmaking. The Australian dollar eased 0.38% to $0.66945, just below the 15-month high it touched earlier ⁠this week. The Chinese yuan rose 0.15% against the greenback to 6.984 per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Consulting constitutional experts...she has violated right to continue as CM": Bengal Governor on Mamata Banerjee's action over ED searches on I-PAC

"Consulting constitutional experts...she has violated right to continue as C...

 India
2
Bharat Coking Coal raises Rs 273cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Bharat Coking Coal raises Rs 273cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

 India
3
Civic polls: Raj, Uddhav to hold joint rally in Thane on Jan 12

Civic polls: Raj, Uddhav to hold joint rally in Thane on Jan 12

 India
4
UPDATE 2-European stocks' early-2026 rally hits speed bump as retail reality check drags

UPDATE 2-European stocks' early-2026 rally hits speed bump as retail reality...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026