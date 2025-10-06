Bari Weiss Takes the Helm at CBS News: A New Era of Principled Journalism

Bari Weiss has been appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News by Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, concluding a $150 million acquisition of The Free Press, an online news site Weiss founded. This strategic move aims to infuse CBS News with principles of independent, rigorous journalism while maintaining The Free Press's autonomy.

Weiss, known for her commitment to honesty and fierce independence, seeks to foster trust at CBS News by revamping its journalistic approach. She aims to connect with audiences by building on a legacy of trusted reporting and promises an open-minded leadership style, characterized by listening and innovation.

The acquisition reflects a broader vision to modernize media, balancing diversity and political viewpoints. Despite CBS News's third-place TV rankings, Weiss's leadership could redefine its status. The Free Press will continue independently, enhancing its reputation for challenging mainstream narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)