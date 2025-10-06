Mizoram's Political Landscape Set for Dramatic Shift with Dampa By-election

The Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district gears up for a by-election on November 11, as announced by a senior poll official. This development follows the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

Chief Electoral Officer Ethel Rothangpuii confirmed the election timeline, which will coincide with by-elections in other states and the second phase of Bihar assembly polls. Candidates must file their nominations by October 21, with withdrawals permitted until October 24.

For the MNF, securing the Dampa seat is critical to maintaining their opposition leader status in the 40-member assembly. The party currently holds nine seats, with 10 required for leadership. Stakeholders keenly observe the unfolding political dynamics.

