Mizoram's Political Landscape Set for Dramatic Shift with Dampa By-election

The by-election for Mizoram's Dampa assembly seat is scheduled for November 11, after the seat became vacant due to the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo. Key candidates include Vanlalsailova from ZPM, Dr. R Lalthangliana from MNF, John Rotluangaliana from Congress, and Lalhmangaiha from BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:27 IST
The Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district gears up for a by-election on November 11, as announced by a senior poll official. This development follows the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

Chief Electoral Officer Ethel Rothangpuii confirmed the election timeline, which will coincide with by-elections in other states and the second phase of Bihar assembly polls. Candidates must file their nominations by October 21, with withdrawals permitted until October 24.

For the MNF, securing the Dampa seat is critical to maintaining their opposition leader status in the 40-member assembly. The party currently holds nine seats, with 10 required for leadership. Stakeholders keenly observe the unfolding political dynamics.

