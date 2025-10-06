Left Menu

Nuapada Bypoll: All Set for November Showdown in Odisha

The bypoll in Odisha's Nuapada constituency is scheduled for November 11 with results on November 14. The election process concludes by November 16. With 2.48 lakh voters, the vote is necessitated by MLA Rajendra Dholakia's death. Criminal backgrounds must be disclosed by candidates and political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:56 IST
The Election Commission has announced the bypoll for Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha, set for November 11, with results expected by November 14. This announcement was confirmed by Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer R S Gopalan during a press conference on Monday.

Key dates include the issue of a formal gazette notification on October 13, filing of nominations by October 20, and scrutiny of nominations on October 22. The electoral process will wrap up by November 16. The Model Code of Conduct is now in effect in the Nuapada district.

Following the demise of four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia, the by-election involves 2.48 lakh electorate and 358 polling stations. The commission has introduced measures for voter convenience, including postal ballots for elderly voters and webcasting at polling booths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

