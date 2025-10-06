Nuapada By-Election: A Test of Political Might in Odisha

The Election Commission has announced that the by-election for the Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha is scheduled for November 11. The results will be declared on November 14, Chief Electoral Officer R S Gopalan stated during a press briefing.

The by-election was prompted by the recent death of MLA Rajendra Dholakia, a veteran politician who served as a four-time representative and minister under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Political parties have ramped up campaign efforts in response.

In the run-up to the election, the Model Code of Conduct has been activated in Nuapada. Significantly, candidates with criminal records and their parties must publicly disclose such backgrounds. Meanwhile, the district is setting up 358 polling stations, employing webcasting, and ensuring voter security during the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)