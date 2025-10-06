Tragedy in Jaipur: ICU Fire Claims Lives, Sparks Investigation

Left Menu

A fire in the ICU of SMS Hospital, Jaipur, led to six deaths. BJP's Laxmikant Bhardwaj called it 'extremely unfortunate' and praised CM Bhajanlal Sharma's prompt actions. A six-member committee formed to investigate; preliminary reports suggest a short circuit caused the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:48 IST
BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A devastating fire at the SMS Hospital ICU in Jaipur tragically claimed six lives, prompting widespread grief and immediate scrutiny. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing the loss as 'extremely unfortunate.'

Commending Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's swift response, Bhardwaj noted that the CM arrived at the hospital by 2:30 AM to manage the unfolding crisis. CM Sharma ensured critical patients received timely treatment and directed officials to expedite the return of the deceased's bodies to their families.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph reported a preliminary finding of a short circuit as the fire's likely cause, pending a thorough investigation by forensic experts. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for a high-level inquiry. The Rajasthan government has appointed a six-member committee to probe the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

