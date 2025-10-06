Left Menu

Venezuela Warns of Extremist Plot on US Embassy amidst Tensions

Venezuela has warned of a plot by extremists to attack the closed US Embassy in Caracas with explosives, amid rising tensions due to US military deployment in the Caribbean. The plot allegedly involves right-wing groups impersonating Maduro supporters. Security around the embassy remains tight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:58 IST
Venezuela Warns of Extremist Plot on US Embassy amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

On Monday, Venezuela issued a warning of an extremist plot targeting the shuttered US Embassy in Caracas with explosives, amidst escalating bilateral tensions due to the US military presence in the Caribbean.

Jorge Rodríguez, head of the National Assembly and Venezuela's dialogue delegation with the US, claimed the US was alerted through three separate channels about a grave threat from right-wing groups disguised as supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Security remains heightened around the closed embassy, which retains staff for security and maintenance duties. The deteriorating US-Venezuela relations, initiated by former President Donald Trump's recognition of an opposition leader as Venezuela's rightful ruler, remain contentious. The US accuses Maduro of drug trafficking, while Venezuela decries US military actions as an infringement on its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
2
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
3
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
4
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025