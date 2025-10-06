Venezuela Warns of Extremist Plot on US Embassy amidst Tensions

On Monday, Venezuela issued a warning of an extremist plot targeting the shuttered US Embassy in Caracas with explosives, amidst escalating bilateral tensions due to the US military presence in the Caribbean.

Jorge Rodríguez, head of the National Assembly and Venezuela's dialogue delegation with the US, claimed the US was alerted through three separate channels about a grave threat from right-wing groups disguised as supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Security remains heightened around the closed embassy, which retains staff for security and maintenance duties. The deteriorating US-Venezuela relations, initiated by former President Donald Trump's recognition of an opposition leader as Venezuela's rightful ruler, remain contentious. The US accuses Maduro of drug trafficking, while Venezuela decries US military actions as an infringement on its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)