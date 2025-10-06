Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Bihar Elections: EC's Alleged Partiality Sparks Concern

The CPI(M) accuses the Election Commission (EC) of partiality in the Bihar Assembly elections, citing the removal of millions of voters. The party claims the EC is biased towards the ruling party, ignoring Supreme Court directives. The polls are scheduled for November 6 and 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:14 IST
The Election Commission of India has come under fire for allegedly omitting millions of voters from the electoral rolls in Bihar, claims the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The CPI(M) accuses the EC of conducting the state elections without addressing these significant issues.

The CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby highlighted these concerns during a discussion, stating that the EC's actions seem to favor the ruling party. The Supreme Court has instructed that genuine voters removed from the list should have ample opportunity to apply for re-inclusion, but the EC has allegedly ignored this directive.

The opposition's Mahagathbandhan is rallying against the ruling NDA, accusing them of undemocratic practices. As election dates approach, the political climate in Bihar is heating up, with the first phase set for November 6 and the second for November 11, followed by vote counting on November 14.

