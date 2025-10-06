Decoding the Longest U.S. Government Shutdowns Over the Decades

Thousands of U.S. federal employees were left idle starting October 1 due to a government shutdown triggered by a budget impasse in Congress.

The history of U.S. government shutdowns since 1980 highlights ongoing struggles, with the longest on record spanning 35 days during Donald Trump's administration over border wall funding.

Other significant shutdowns occurred in the 1990s and 2013, each revealing deep-seated political divides, while the current halt underlines persistent budgetary and policy disagreements within Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)