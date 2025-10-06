Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Prominent Lawyer and BJP Leader Shot in Odisha

Senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his home in Berhampur, Odisha. Known for his work with the Odisha State Bar Council and previous ties to Congress, Panda was attacked by two men on a motorcycle. The motive remains under police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:59 IST
Tragic Demise: Prominent Lawyer and BJP Leader Shot in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda was tragically shot dead by unidentified attackers near his home in Berhampur, Odisha, on Monday night, according to the police.

The incident occurred in Brahma Nagar, where two assailants on a motorcycle allegedly fired at Panda at close range, resulting in his immediate medical attention at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The motive behind this shocking attack remains under rigorous investigation as State's Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, alongside numerous BJP leaders, condemned the incident and rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
2
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
3
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
4
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025