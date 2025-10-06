Tragic Demise: Prominent Lawyer and BJP Leader Shot in Odisha

Renowned advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda was tragically shot dead by unidentified attackers near his home in Berhampur, Odisha, on Monday night, according to the police.

The incident occurred in Brahma Nagar, where two assailants on a motorcycle allegedly fired at Panda at close range, resulting in his immediate medical attention at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The motive behind this shocking attack remains under rigorous investigation as State's Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, alongside numerous BJP leaders, condemned the incident and rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news.

(With inputs from agencies.)