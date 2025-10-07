Left Menu

Macron's Political Isolation Deepens as Prime Minister Resigns

French President Emmanuel Macron faces a deepening political crisis as his fifth prime minister in two years, Sebastien Lecornu, resigns. With dwindling options and heightened isolation, Macron is pushing for last-ditch negotiations to avoid political gridlock that could lead to his or parliament's dissolution.

In a tumultuous phase of his presidency, French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed his fifth prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, resign amid political turmoil. Discontent surfaces over Lecornu's inability to form a lasting cabinet, leaving Macron confronted with choices that could alter France's political landscape.

Macron, striving to maintain power, tasked Lecornu with negotiating a breakthrough with opposition parties within two days. With alternatives dwindling, Macron is keen on avoiding fresh elections or resignation, offering the far-right National Rally party a potential victory — a scenario raising alarm in political circles.

Public opinion remains critical; nearly half the population blames Macron for the crisis, with many advocating for his resignation to resolve the deadlock. As grassroots and political pressures mount, the parallels to historical figures such as Charles de Gaulle illuminate the tenuous position Macron now occupies.

