Shutdown Stalemate: A Political Tug of War at the White House

The White House has softened President Donald Trump's claims of immediate government employee layoffs amid the ongoing shutdown. However, the administration warns that job losses could occur if Congress doesn't restore federal funding soon.

On Capitol Hill, divergences over federal funding persist, primarily driven by disagreements on healthcare subsidies. While Republicans and Democrats remain at odds, the impasse risks intensifying as critical federal operations hang in the balance.

The shutdown, the fourth-longest in U.S. history, has already frozen $28 billion in infrastructure funds and threatens more as essential employees work unpaid, and potential impacts on air travel loom large.

