Shutdown Stalemate: A Political Tug of War at the White House
The White House backtracks on Trump's statement about layoffs during the government shutdown, though warns of potential job losses if funding isn't restored. The deadlock, primarily over healthcare subsidies, affects various sectors and heightens tensions between Republicans and Democrats, with no resolution in sight.
The White House has softened President Donald Trump's claims of immediate government employee layoffs amid the ongoing shutdown. However, the administration warns that job losses could occur if Congress doesn't restore federal funding soon.
On Capitol Hill, divergences over federal funding persist, primarily driven by disagreements on healthcare subsidies. While Republicans and Democrats remain at odds, the impasse risks intensifying as critical federal operations hang in the balance.
The shutdown, the fourth-longest in U.S. history, has already frozen $28 billion in infrastructure funds and threatens more as essential employees work unpaid, and potential impacts on air travel loom large.
