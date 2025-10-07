Left Menu

Government Shutdown Looms as Lawmakers Standoff Continues

The U.S. government shutdown, now in its sixth day, persists as lawmakers remain divided on funding. President Trump's administration warns of potential layoffs, while labor unions push back legally. Both Republicans and Democrats continue to negotiate, primarily over healthcare subsidies, with no immediate resolution in sight.

Updated: 07-10-2025 02:31 IST
The U.S. government remains partially shut down as lawmakers struggle to reach an agreement on federal funding. Now in its sixth day, the White House warns that prolonged inactivity could lead to layoffs, a claim labor unions contest through legal channels.

On Capitol Hill, Republicans and Democrats are stuck in a stalemate, with the Senate set to vote on competing funding measures, neither likely to gain the necessary 60 votes. The Democratic proposal extends healthcare subsidies, a point of contention as Republicans prefer separate negotiations on the issue.

Meanwhile, pressures mount with $1.7 trillion in federal funds frozen. Infrastructure projects in Democratic stronghold states face cuts, raising tensions as military workers brace for missed paychecks and air travel disruptions grow likely with increased absenteeism among air traffic controllers.

