Government Shutdown Looms as Lawmakers Standoff Continues

The U.S. government remains partially shut down as lawmakers struggle to reach an agreement on federal funding. Now in its sixth day, the White House warns that prolonged inactivity could lead to layoffs, a claim labor unions contest through legal channels.

On Capitol Hill, Republicans and Democrats are stuck in a stalemate, with the Senate set to vote on competing funding measures, neither likely to gain the necessary 60 votes. The Democratic proposal extends healthcare subsidies, a point of contention as Republicans prefer separate negotiations on the issue.

Meanwhile, pressures mount with $1.7 trillion in federal funds frozen. Infrastructure projects in Democratic stronghold states face cuts, raising tensions as military workers brace for missed paychecks and air travel disruptions grow likely with increased absenteeism among air traffic controllers.