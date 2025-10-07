Left Menu

Delhi BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee Over Attack on Leaders

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP's ST Morcha workers organized a protest on Tuesday to denounce West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for an assault on party leaders in Jalpaiguri. The demonstration unfolded near Banga Bhawan and responded to the injury of two top BJP figures: MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh.

The incident occurred on Monday in the West Bengal district where a mob attacked the leaders during their visit to flood and landslide-affected Nagrakata. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva attributed the attack to Banerjee's alleged appeasement politics, insisting that the Bengal populace will rebuff her policies in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Protesting BJP members attempted to advance toward Banga Bhawan on Hailey Road but encountered a barricade set up by the police, halting their progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

