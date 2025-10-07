Political Tensions Soar in West Bengal Amid Allegations of Assault by Illegal Immigrants

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has made alarming allegations, claiming that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas assaulted two party leaders, MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh, in Jalpaiguri district. He attributed the attack to 'jihadi' elements allegedly abetted by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Addressing a press conference, Bhattacharya demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, citing distrust in the state police. He also criticized the TMC for supposed attempts to instill fear among BJP workers ahead of electoral roll revisions. Bhattacharya warned of protests across West Bengal and in the national capital, asserting that the BJP would resist any demographic changes.

The BJP leader condemned the state government's response, blaming CM Mamata Banerjee for alleged insensitivity towards the North Bengal crisis, as she attended a Durga Puja event amid rising casualties from regional landslides and floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)