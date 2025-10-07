Left Menu

Exiled Tibetans Gear Up for 18th Parliament-in-Exile Elections

The Tibetan Election Commission has announced that elections for the 18th Parliament-in-Exile and the Sikyong position will be held in 2026. The elections will occur in two phases, with the preliminary round in February and the final round in April. Voter registration starts in October 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:18 IST
Exiled Tibetans Gear Up for 18th Parliament-in-Exile Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tibetan Election Commission has rolled out the timetable for the upcoming elections to the 18th Parliament-in-Exile, alongside the crucial post of Sikyong, the cabinet head. The electoral process will unfold in two stages, with initial voting scheduled for February 1, 2026, and the decisive second round on April 26.

The election framework allows Tibetans living overseas to nominate candidates during the preliminary phase, ultimately narrowing the field to two contenders for the Sikyong position, as per Article 67(4) of Tibetan electoral rules. Eligibility for registration extends to all Tibetans aged 18 by November 23, 2025, with the registration window open from October 8 to November 8.

Accompanied by officials Nangsa Choedon and Tsering Youdon, Chief Election Commissioner Lobsang Yeshi revealed the Model Code of Conduct and emphasized unity in the elections with the slogan 'I am Tibet, I vote for Tibet'. The commission sees this election as pivotal for empowering the Tibetan diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

 India
2
Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

 India
3
K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

 India
4
Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025