Exiled Tibetans Gear Up for 18th Parliament-in-Exile Elections

The Tibetan Election Commission has rolled out the timetable for the upcoming elections to the 18th Parliament-in-Exile, alongside the crucial post of Sikyong, the cabinet head. The electoral process will unfold in two stages, with initial voting scheduled for February 1, 2026, and the decisive second round on April 26.

The election framework allows Tibetans living overseas to nominate candidates during the preliminary phase, ultimately narrowing the field to two contenders for the Sikyong position, as per Article 67(4) of Tibetan electoral rules. Eligibility for registration extends to all Tibetans aged 18 by November 23, 2025, with the registration window open from October 8 to November 8.

Accompanied by officials Nangsa Choedon and Tsering Youdon, Chief Election Commissioner Lobsang Yeshi revealed the Model Code of Conduct and emphasized unity in the elections with the slogan 'I am Tibet, I vote for Tibet'. The commission sees this election as pivotal for empowering the Tibetan diaspora.

