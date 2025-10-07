Telangana By-Election: New Reforms Introduced by Election Commission

Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer, C Sudharshan Reddy, confirmed the Election Commission's introduction of new electoral measures for the Jubilee Hills assembly by-poll scheduled on November 11. These reforms, designed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, will be implemented nationwide for the first time.

During a meeting with significant political stakeholders including the Congress, BJP, BRS, AAP, and AIMIM, Reddy detailed the new measures. Among these is the inclusion of color photographs of candidates on EVMs to simplify the voting process for the electorate.

The November 11 bypoll, prompted by the untimely demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, will test the effectiveness of these changes which are expected to increase transparency, voter convenience, and encourage women's participation.

