Imran Khan's Virtual Court Appearance: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be appearing in court via video conferencing in connection with the May 9, 2023 riots. The decision comes after the Punjab government granted approval, citing security reasons.

The Punjab Cabinet under Maryam Nawaz's leadership has sanctioned Khan's virtual participation in court proceedings related to 11 cases stemming from May's violent events. These proceedings are set to take place at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

The approval follows formal directives from law and prosecution departments based on the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. Khan's earlier bail petitions were rejected by the Lahore High Court, amid a nationwide crackdown on his supporters involved in May's protests.