Imran Khan's Virtual Court Appearance: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, is set to attend court proceedings via video conferencing due to security concerns. Khan faces multiple charges related to the May 9, 2023 riots. The Punjab government has approved his appearance from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, as legal requirements under the Anti-Terrorism Act are met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:43 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be appearing in court via video conferencing in connection with the May 9, 2023 riots. The decision comes after the Punjab government granted approval, citing security reasons.

The Punjab Cabinet under Maryam Nawaz's leadership has sanctioned Khan's virtual participation in court proceedings related to 11 cases stemming from May's violent events. These proceedings are set to take place at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

The approval follows formal directives from law and prosecution departments based on the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. Khan's earlier bail petitions were rejected by the Lahore High Court, amid a nationwide crackdown on his supporters involved in May's protests.

DevShots

