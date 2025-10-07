Haryana Congress Pushes for Discipline and Renewal Amidst Voter List Allegations

The Congress party in Haryana is gearing up for change as B.K. Hariprasad, the general secretary overseeing Haryana, announced the establishment of a disciplinary committee to enforce discipline and accountability within the organization. This move aims to address internal issues on a formal platform.

Rao Narender Singh, the newly appointed Haryana Congress chief, expressed gratitude to the party high command and laid out plans for appointing booth agents to monitor voter lists, key to advancing the 'Vote Chor-Gaddi Chhod' campaign. He accused the NDA alliance in Bihar of manipulating voter lists but remains optimistic about a Congress-led coalition forming the government there.

The meeting, attended by district presidents and assembly candidates, also discussed civic elections, district offices, women's participation, and organizational expansion. Criticizing the current BJP-led Haryana government for high crime and unemployment rates, Singh highlighted the state's developments under previous Congress rule.

