Left Menu

Haryana Congress Pushes for Discipline and Renewal Amidst Voter List Allegations

B.K. Hariprasad, Congress general secretary for Haryana, announced a new disciplinary committee to maintain order within the party. Rao Narender Singh, newly appointed Haryana Congress chief, plans to boost voter list monitoring and ropped in booth agents to strengthen campaigns against alleged NDA vote rigging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:52 IST
Haryana Congress Pushes for Discipline and Renewal Amidst Voter List Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Haryana is gearing up for change as B.K. Hariprasad, the general secretary overseeing Haryana, announced the establishment of a disciplinary committee to enforce discipline and accountability within the organization. This move aims to address internal issues on a formal platform.

Rao Narender Singh, the newly appointed Haryana Congress chief, expressed gratitude to the party high command and laid out plans for appointing booth agents to monitor voter lists, key to advancing the 'Vote Chor-Gaddi Chhod' campaign. He accused the NDA alliance in Bihar of manipulating voter lists but remains optimistic about a Congress-led coalition forming the government there.

The meeting, attended by district presidents and assembly candidates, also discussed civic elections, district offices, women's participation, and organizational expansion. Criticizing the current BJP-led Haryana government for high crime and unemployment rates, Singh highlighted the state's developments under previous Congress rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

 India
2
Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

 India
3
K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

 India
4
Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025