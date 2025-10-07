Kerala Congress Amplifies Outcry Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy

The Congress in Kerala is set to ramp up its protests against the Left government concerning the Sabarimala missing gold controversy, announced KPCC chief Sunny Joseph at a recent press briefing.

Joseph declared that a significant protest gathering will occur in Pathanamthitta, demanding state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan's resignation and a court-supervised CBI investigation into the alleged theft of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Joseph has accused both the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board of involvement in the purported gold theft.

Further accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister Vasavan of shielding those responsible, Joseph emphasized that this issue extends beyond theft, affecting the temple's faith and traditions. To underscore the seriousness, a series of extensive protests led by senior Congress figures are planned, highlighting the government's laxity, a stance reinforced by recent High Court directives.